Beanz & Benny The Butcher Are Securing Bags On "As Seen On TV"

Aron A.
June 27, 2021 12:48
As Seen On TV
Beanz Feat. Benny The Butcher

Beanz and Benny The Butcher collide for their new track, "As Seen On TV."


Rhythm & Flow has already helped propel the career of a now Grammy-nominated artist but those that didn't emerge victoriously are still keeping their hustle on. Beanz, specifically, was an underdog on the show that didn't make it all the way until the finale. However, her latest string of releases has highlighted exactly what she was a fan favorite and the potential that she's slowly coming into.

This week, Beanz barred up with Griselda's Benny The Butcher for her latest release, "As Seen On TV." Beanz puts a focal point on her lyricism on this but more importantly, she's proving that she can craft a banger. Benny's assistance on the track brings a much-needed dose of East Coast grittiness to the equation.

Check out the latest from Beanz below.

Quotable Lyrics
Dope money easy but rap cash broke the lever
They never made cocaine dealings sound so clever
Who put a quarter block on a plate then turnt it to cheddar
Guess I'm good at putting a rock in its place like a diamond setter

