Ex-Roc-A-Fella Records rapper Beanie Sigel says that he nearly bailed on his first meeting with Jay-Z to bet on a dog fight that he felt was a "sure shot." Sigel discussed the story of his first meeting with Roc-A-Fella in a new interview with REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast.

“So we wound up battling in the crib,” he explained. “Well I wouldn’t call it a battle — we just started going in and Boo-Bonic was crazy with it. But my man Murder Mill, he had a thing about them. So when we rap and it was over, he pulled me to the side and we exchanged numbers. I’m like, ‘Yo you hot,’ so he told me he was like, ‘Yo, we got a meeting with Roc-A-Fella,’ I mean they had deals on the table like black and white.”



Scott Gries / Getty Images

He went on to explain that Mill's dog Mikey would fight and Sigel was sure he was about to win.

“So the day that they was going to go to Roc-A-Fella Records, Murder Mill had a dog named Mikey — grand champ, Mikey was killing shit,” Beanie recalled. “Mikey was biting so hard he bit the dog. When the blood come out and hit the ground, it’s blue then it turned red. I just got something from my folks and you know I’m like, ‘This is a sure shot,’ but I’m trying to go bet this money on Mikey. I’m not even trying to rap.”

He added that he would have bailed, had they not already been at his house when he decided to ditch: “I ain’t trying to go there. I’m trying to go to this dog fight. I’m tryna bet — this a sure shot. So long story short, I tried to duck him. I’m trying to get out the crib. They sitting downstairs waiting. I’m like, ‘Oh they outside the crib,’ so I gotta take the ride.”

Check out the interview below.

