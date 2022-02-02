At this current juncture, any artist interacting with any form of Kanye West's art has reason to be analyzed. While it may seem like the most miniscule details are being highlighted on a consistent basis, the track record for Ye projects and musical endeavors calls for in-depth looks at seemingly extinuating circumstances. With Donda 2 releasing on February 22nd, 2022, something as minute as an artist listening to a Kanye track on social media could mean said artist has some involvement in whatever he's working on.

Considering Donda had features galore from every corner of the globe, and Kanye West being in the studio with every artist under the sun, looking into the possibilities has some merit.



Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Beanie Sigel is the latest name on a list of potential relations to new Kanye West music. A respected and revered gritty lyricist, the Philly rapper was once a part of Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella records alongside Ye. Sigel, Jay, and major Roc-A-Fella affiliate Dame Dash had some notable differences, which led to Sigel leaving Roc for a moment in 2006 (and eventually for good). This information is notable, considering the Ye and Beans duo have rarely collaborated or been seen together since. If this is a glimpse at their standing with each other, it may be symbolic of a reunion we have yet to see.

In the early 2000s, Beanie Sigel's soulful yet street approach earned him commercial and critical success. His third album, The B. Coming, reached number three on the Billboard charts. For those unaware, his track "Feel It In The Air" (from The B. Coming) nearly cracked the top 50 on Billboard, and is an incredible display of Beans' abilities. The attributes shown and topics spoken about on the track further display why a reunion with current era Kanye West would only make sense.

Would you be excited to hear a reunion of two former Roc-A-Fella artists? Let us know your thoughts below.