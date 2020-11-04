BEAM Is In His Horror Bag On New EP "CRIMSON SOUNDTRACK"

Just when you thought e-sports couldn't get any bigger, FaZe Clan drop a movie. Ahead of Halloween, they released their new horror film Crimson with producers Invisible Narratives. For the soundtrack, they enlisted BEAM who dropped off an accompanying EP on Friday. Laced with six songs, BEAM's latest project delivers dark, industrial production with auto-tuned melodies that deliver suspense and ease over the course of its tracklist. "Psycho" serves as the lead single and was featured in the film's trailer.

BEAM has been having a hell of a few years. CRIMSON Soundtrack marks his first project since the release of his debut EP, 95 last year that included, "2x2."

Check out the latest EP from BEAM below as well as the trailer to FaZe Clan's new movie which is out now.