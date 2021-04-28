Florida has been teased for being the state that produces the most outrageous headlines, and this one is no different. In September 2019, the Coast Guard reportedly seized 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami as they intercepted drug smugglers. In August 2020, Miami was once again under the spotlight after packages of cocaine were found washed ashore on the beach. Today (April 27), the Miami Herald reports that South Florida is once again facing another incident of the drug finding a home on a beach, this time in Palm Beach County.

According to the outlet, 65 pounds of cocaine, an estimated $1.5 million worth in street value, was found by a beachgoer on April 23 who was just walking along the shore.



Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

“The drugs were discovered washed-up along the shoreline by a Good Samaritan near Ocean Drive,” U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said. “The Good Samaritan notified local law enforcement in Palm Beach.” The "bundle" found on the beach reportedly contained 25 smaller packages.

Just last month, a similar find was located in Florida, but it was a "70-pound bale" that included "25 wrapped packages." The well-known drug trade in South Florida has been documented for decades and the location was an even busier port for smugglers throughout the late 1970s into the 1980s. Check out a photo of the million-dollar find below.

