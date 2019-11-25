Bbymutha Stresses That She Can't Be Checked On New Song, "Club Secret"

Bbymutha can rap circles around your favorite rapper. Not only are her breath control and flows immaculate, but she delivers the kind of one-liners that punch you in the throat. For proof of this, look no further than her new track, "Club Secret". It opens up with her unblinkingly stating, "Bitches ain't got nothing but bad taste and a whole lot of audacity". The hook features the Chattanooga artist repeatedly asking, "Who gon' check me?", and the answer is obviously "no one".

"Club Secret" - which was shared on Bbymutha's SoundCloud page last night - is produced by Rock Floyd and Kindora. Kindora is a frequent collaborator of Bbymutha's, but the pop artist usually contributes a vocal feature.

Bbymutha was set to release her debut studio album, Muthaland, back in April but it has been pushed back indefinitely. After sharing her new song, she tweeted that she has scrapped two albums "to get to this point." While we await our invitation to Muthaland, you can check out Bbymutha's extensive catalog of tapes and EPs on streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches ain't got nothing but bad taste and a whole lot of audacity

I see why they mad at me, I'm casually killing these bitches' spirits

Everywhere they go they hear it, it's that new Mutha, she hard

Got 'em swangin' off my monkey bars