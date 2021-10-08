BbyAfricka & Lil Yachty Show Out In The Studio For "Dead To Me" Video

Inglewood rapper BbyAfricka comes through with the music video for "Dead To Me" with Lil Yachty.

BbyAfricka is fresh off the release of her new album Freak Of The Nile, which features Lil Yachty, Quadie Diesel, and others. As she continues to promote the project, the Inglewood-based rapper has come through with the release of her music video for "Dead To Me" with Lil Yachty, premiering the visuals via HNHH.

"Made this song a while back with Yachty and knew it was a hit," says BbyAfricka about the track.

The video sees the two artists hanging out around the studio, having a good time together as they get off their respective verses.

Watch the "Dead To Me" video premiere above and let us know what you think. And if you happen to be in New York for Halloween, consider going to BbyAfricka's party, which she's co-hosting with Leikeli47 and Quay Dash in Brooklyn.