bbno$ Shares New Album "eat ya veggies"

Alongside Yung Gravy, Vancouver-based artist bbno$ is arguably one of the two biggest meme-rappers in the world. While his music is often comical, it's laced with strong production, fun features, and witty bars that will bring a smile to your face. Over the years, bbno$ has found viral success with songs including "Lalala," "Welcome To Chilis," and others. Most recently, "edamame" with Rich Brian has been a big hit on TikTok, and bbno$ has officially followed that up with his new album, titled eat ya veggies.

If you're looking for an amusing listen this weekend, bbno$'s new album eat ya veggies should be a go-to for you. The 26-year-old artist brings along guest features from Yung Gravy, Rich Brian, Night Lovell, and Rebecca Black. There are also a bunch of collaborations with lentra on this new album, furthering their working relationship.

Listen to eat ya veggies below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. resume

2. yoga (feat. Rebecca Black)

3. edamame (feat. Rich Brian)

4. black eyed pees

5. brainless (with lentra)

6. u mad!

7. 2 time zones (feat. Night Lovell)

8. check up (with lentra)

9. big boss baby (with lentra)

10. i remember

11. wussup (feat. Yung Gravy)

12. tonight we fuckin' party (with ANH)