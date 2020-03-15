mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bbno$ Is Comedic As Ever On His Boastful New Single "Mememe"

Keenan Higgins
March 15, 2020 11:55
Viral Vancouver rap star bbno$ gets boastful on his new single "mememe," and the song's theme is centered around, well, just look at the title of the song.


Vancouver's shining rap sensation bbno$ is continuing to milk his viral fame with another lighthearted banger titled "mememe," and it's not hard to guess what he's talking about just by looking at song's title.


bbno$ lentra mememe new song
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Love him or hate him, the whole point bbno$ is making with "mememe" is that either way you're talking about him. The three-minute jam is a collaborative effort alongside production from lentra, and the accompanying music video does an even better job at showing off the jovial nature that he displays lyrically. In short, his comedic nature and rap prowess blend perfectly together on this one to make a clear understanding as to why he's become a guilty pleasure for many hip-hop fans out there.

Listen to "mememe" by bbno$ and the official music video below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Lil' water whip, G-Class, push start
Pretty bitch, brain A+, felt smart
Hear you talkin' shit, that's what I could pitch past
Tired of money and I'm ballin' like Chris Bosh
Kinda whipped lately
I might take a vacay
Turn up in Tokyo off the Sake 
If you pull up with a sword, we gon' parley
Barley beard, yeah, you better stand clear
Watched Marley & Me and I did not shed a tear

