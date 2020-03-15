Bbno$ Is Comedic As Ever On His Boastful New Single "Mememe"

Vancouver's shining rap sensation bbno$ is continuing to milk his viral fame with another lighthearted banger titled "mememe," and it's not hard to guess what he's talking about just by looking at song's title.





Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Love him or hate him, the whole point bbno$ is making with "mememe" is that either way you're talking about him. The three-minute jam is a collaborative effort alongside production from lentra, and the accompanying music video does an even better job at showing off the jovial nature that he displays lyrically. In short, his comedic nature and rap prowess blend perfectly together on this one to make a clear understanding as to why he's become a guilty pleasure for many hip-hop fans out there.

Listen to "mememe" by bbno$ and the official music video below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Lil' water whip, G-Class, push start

Pretty bitch, brain A+, felt smart

Hear you talkin' shit, that's what I could pitch past

Tired of money and I'm ballin' like Chris Bosh

Kinda whipped lately

I might take a vacay

Turn up in Tokyo off the Sake

If you pull up with a sword, we gon' parley

Barley beard, yeah, you better stand clear

Watched Marley & Me and I did not shed a tear