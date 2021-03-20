bbno$ Gets Turnt On "bad to the bone"

Vancouver rapper bbno$ has been putting his best foot forward over the course of the past few years of his career. Projets like bb steps and Recess helped build his dedicated fanbase but it was his 2020 run that truly felt like a shift in his career. He became nearly inescapable as singles like "jack money bean" ft. Yung Gravy and lenta helped propel him towards the limelight.

This week, the rapper blessed us with his latest offering, "bad to the bone." The rapper delivers an upbeat anthem that's fitting for any house party with a cool, laidback flow that juxtaposes the jungle-influenced production.

"bad to the bone" follows the release of "help herself" ft. Diamond Pistols which served as his first drop of the year.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'd rather not rhyme shit, I'm a hypocrite

Yeah, I'm a rapper, but I'd rather do a Fitbit-bit

'Cause I care about your health, no shit

