bbno$ And Rich Brian Drop An Infectious Party Song With "edamame"

bbno$ is an artist who has been blowing up over the past couple of years thanks to some big collaborations as well as a unique rapping style that offers a solid flow and some humorous lyrics. bbno$ has had no issue with getting goofy in his music videos and when he teams up with other artists, he always gets the best out of them. This was certainly the case with his latest single "edamame" which features Rich Brian.

This is an undeniable party track as the instrumental is filled with uptempo horns and some drums that force both MCs to pick up the pace on their flows. Both Rich Brian and bbno$ are braggadocios on this song although they make sure to add in some funny lines to keep the mood light. The music video is also humorous and if you pay attention, you will see a cameo from Minnesota's own Yung Gravy.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been in the club and takin' shots

If you got your mask off in the photo you getting cropped

Hoppin' out the function, the CVS is like a block away

Bought a moisturizer, my ice cold, it's drying my face