Pharrell Williams has been a trailblazer in the music world and he has also matched that status when it comes to the fashion and streetwear world. He has his very own brand called Billionaire Boys Club, and unsurprisingly, he has done various Adidas collabs with this imprint. Most collabs have to do with his Adidas NMD Hu, which has been a consistent heavy-hitter as far as Adidas shoes go. It's a silhouette that everyone loves, and now, Billionaire Boys Club will get another new colorway.

As you can see in the images below, this model is mostly covered in dark grey. There is a bit of a blue tint here, all while the upper is covered in a black graphic that represents the infamous Billionaire Boys Club astronaut. When combined, these elements create a truly dope shoe that is bound to get fans excited. Overall, the aesthetics here are pretty clean, which is something you can typically expect from this brand synthesis.

In terms of the release date, you will be able to buy these at Adidas.com/Pharrell on Saturday, November 20th for a price of $250 USD. Let us know what you think of these new kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas