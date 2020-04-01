mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bazzi Dedicates "Renee's Song" To His Longtime Girlfriend

Alex Zidel
April 01, 2020 16:56
393 Views
23
1
iamcosmic/Atlantic Recordsiamcosmic/Atlantic Records
iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Renee's Song
Bazzi

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bazzi releases his new track "Renee's Song" which serves as a sneak peek to his upcoming album.


Singer-songwriter Bazzi has blown up in recent years and with a new album on the way, Bazzi decided to come through with some smooth vibes as a sneak peek into what we can expect.

Dropping "Renee's Song" today from his upcoming body of work, the singer celebrates his love for his longtime girlfriend on their two-year anniversary. This is a different side of Bazzi, showcasing more lovey-dovey vibes than usual and perhaps foreshadowing the ambiance of his sophomore album.

"Renee's Song" follows up the release of "Young & Alive," which opened the first chapter of his new era for the 22-year-old. Listen to the sweet new single below and let us know if you'll be tuning into Bazzi's new album, which is expected to release in the summer.

Quotable Lyrics:

There's a song I like to sing
It says your name, I love the ring
So come here, so come here
I may be broken by my past
But I know my worst days, they won't last
If you come here, so come here

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  1
  393
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Bazzi girlfriend new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bazzi Dedicates "Renee's Song" To His Longtime Girlfriend
23
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject