Bazzi Dedicates "Renee's Song" To His Longtime Girlfriend

Singer-songwriter Bazzi has blown up in recent years and with a new album on the way, Bazzi decided to come through with some smooth vibes as a sneak peek into what we can expect.

Dropping "Renee's Song" today from his upcoming body of work, the singer celebrates his love for his longtime girlfriend on their two-year anniversary. This is a different side of Bazzi, showcasing more lovey-dovey vibes than usual and perhaps foreshadowing the ambiance of his sophomore album.

"Renee's Song" follows up the release of "Young & Alive," which opened the first chapter of his new era for the 22-year-old. Listen to the sweet new single below and let us know if you'll be tuning into Bazzi's new album, which is expected to release in the summer.

Quotable Lyrics:

There's a song I like to sing

It says your name, I love the ring

So come here, so come here

I may be broken by my past

But I know my worst days, they won't last

If you come here, so come here