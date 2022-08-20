Former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico has joined OnlyFans and explained her decision to do so in a lengthy post on Instagram, earlier this week. In the caption, which was attached to several photos of the ex-Playboy model, D'Errico wrote that celebrities are already posting explicit photos of themselves on Instagram, so she may as well use the subscriber-based site.

“All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands," D'Errico wrote. "Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot!"



Getty Images / Handout

She continued: “But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me.”

D'Errico also clarified what fans will be getting access to by supporting her on OnlyFans: “What you will see: Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post."

D'Errico had a starring role in the hit series, Baywatch, from 1996–1998, while she also was a Playboy model in the 1990s, being named Playmate of the Month for September 1995. She's also appeared in Reno 911!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.

Check out D'Errioc's Instagram post here.

