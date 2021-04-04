Even though we've officially hit April, NCAA's March Madness still continues with its last few games of the tournament. Fans of the annual rollercoaster of a basketball tournament have been witnessing the upsets and great games over the past few weeks, but now the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament is almost at its end. Earlier today, the number 1-seeded Baylor University Bears and the number 2-seeded University of Houston Cougars faced off in the first Final Four match of the night, and by the end of regulation, Baylor was victorious, earning the school its first NCAA Championship game appearance since 1948.

The top-seeded Bears outscored the Cougars 78-59, which was more than enough to send Houston packing and to secure their spot in the National Championship on Monday, April 5. According to CBS Sports, the 2020-2021 season has been Baylor's best basketball season in the program's history, and after its win earlier this evening, the team will cap off its stellar season with a chance to be etched into the college basketball history books.

Check out some of Twitter's reactions to Baylor's win below:

Baylor University's men's basketball team will compete against the winner of the forthcoming match between the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, so stay tuned to see which two teams will be the final ones standing.

