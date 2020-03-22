While working as a production assistant on the CW’s Batwoman, Amanda Smith suffered a spinal injury on the show's Vancouver set on March 11, according to Vulture.

Tyler Mazzucco, a friend and coworker of Smith's, told the Vancouver Sun that she was hit by the bucket of a lowering boom lift. Nearby traffic prevented her from hearing the incoming object. “She was literally just sitting there and it came down on top of her," Mazzucco said.

Smith was taken to Vancouver General Hospital for emergency spinal surgery.

“A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver,” a rep for Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts, and employees.”

Ruby Rose, the star of the show, also injured her spine working on the show in Septemeber and required spinal surgery.

The Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia is investigating the incident. You can donate to a GoFundMe set up to help Smith with her medical bills here.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images