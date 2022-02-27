Up and coming Baton Rouge rapper TrueBleeda was shot and killed at 18-years-old during a drive-by shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana on Friday. Police say the shooting was not random, and instead involved "rival groups."

19-year-old Clifton Lindsey was also killed in the attack.



Scott Olson / Getty Images

TrueBleeda had amassed over 2,800 monthly listens on Spotify before his death. His last music video, “Soul Survivor,” was released on Tuesday.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome responded to the shooting with a lengthy statement.

She wrote: “Today, we have seen yet another troubling episode of gun violence shake the core of our community with a shooting along Bluebonnet Blvd. this afternoon. This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish. While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone. Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace. I am confident as we band together, we as a community can overcome these challenges for a better future.”

Police are still investigating and Chief Murphy Paul says the shooting could be connected to others in East Baton Rouge Parish.

