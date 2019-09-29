In celebration of Batman's 80th anniversary, Converse will be releasing a six-pack of Batman-themed sneakers, including two Chuck 70s, two high-top All Stars and two low-top All Stars.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. honored the caped crusader worldwide on September 21, aka "Batman Day," but Converse has elected to hold off on their collection until October 21.

Converse

Each of the special edition sneakers feature different elements of Batman throughout the years. For instance, the two Chuck 70s are highlighted by pink and yellow Batman logos - the white pair coming equipped with an all-over print while the black colorway features an enlarged logo.

The high-top All Stars also come in either black or white, with the black pair nodding to Batman & Robin, while the white colorway references iconic villains such as The Penguin and The Riddler. Lastly, one low-top All Star is inspired by the different Batman logos used from 1940-1986, while the other pays homage to The Joker.

The full collection will be available in sizes for the whole fam on October 21 via Converse.com. Check out the official images below.

