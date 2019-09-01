When he's not directing movies, Joel Schumacher remains a pretty busy man. The 80-year-old Batman Forever director has been a leader in the film industry for decades and although he's quieted down in recent years, he's still one of the most respected filmmakers in the game. Schumacher witnessed many different eras during his long life, watching the AIDS epidemic unfold in the 1980s and surviving despite his status as a total playboy. When he wasn't behind the camera, he was chasing tail, as he admitted during a recent interview with Vulture.

Speaking with the publication about his life, Schumacher revealed that he's been quite active in bed over his eighty years. According to him, he's had sex with approximately 20,000 partners. "I’ve had sex with famous people, and I’ve had sex with married people, and they go to the grave," he said. "I’ve never kissed and told about anybody who gives me the favor of sharing a bed with me."



Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Schumacher's body count is ridiculously high but even still, it doesn't quite match up to the number Blueface has been throwing around. The West Coast rapper has been saying in interviews that since he became famous, he's been intimate with over 10,000 women. That means that he's having a lot of sex.

Read Schumacher's full interview here.