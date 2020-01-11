Burt Ward, who starred as Robin alongside Adam West in the '60s television show, Batman, was told to take penis shrinking medication by the studio in order to fit into Robin's costume.

20th Century Fox / Getty Images

“They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,” explained Ward to PageSix. “I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children. I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”

Ward also explained to PageSix that his life as a celebrity was never that crazy: “You must understand I never smoked, drank or did drugs so I never went to a bar in my entire life. It’s not to say I didn’t go out and have a good time but I never went out and did what you think Hollywood [celebrities] do."

“I was a straight-A student at UCLA," Ward continued. "In fact, the Dean at UCLA was upset with me when I left in my third year to do Robin because she said I should have been a nuclear physicist. I was in the top 3% in the United States in science and math.”

Nowadays, Ward and his wife spend most of their time during charity work with their organization Gentle Giants Rescue and Adoptions, Inc.