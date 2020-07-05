Electronic DJ Bassnectar, born Lorin Ashton, is stepping out of the music industry after years of sexual misconduct allegations finally hit their peak. "I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability," he wrote in a statement. "I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing."

EDM.com reports that Bassnectar's statement comes amid constant allegations being exposed on the Instagram account @evidenceagainstbassnectar. The multiple accusations range from coercion to dating underage girls.

Even though he is backing out of music, Bassnectar claims that he is innocent. "The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry," his statement continues. "I am handing off our nonprofit Be Interactive to a diverse team to continue without my involvement moving forward. Sometime in the future I may share more thoughts on these matters, but for now, please take care of each other and I wish you all the brightest future."