"Basketball Wives" Star Tami Roman's Rap Alter Ago Tatiana Trill Drops "No Pressure"

Erika Marie
August 16, 2019 22:30
No Pressure
Tatiana Trill

She may be quitting "BBW," but her rap career is just getting started.


If you've been keeping up with the current season of Basketball Wives, then you've watched Tami Roman's journey as she reignites her music career. The 49-year-old newlywed once had a budding career back in the 1990s, but since that time she's pursued other options before becoming a VH1 reality star. Tami has announced that after being a principle character on eight seasons of Basketball Wives, she's throwing in the towel and bowing out of the show. However, she's working on multiple projects, including her newfound rap career as her alter ego Tatiana Trill.

Tami has formulated Tatiana Trill to be a British character who is extra, boastful, and flashy. The reality star is taking both vocal and dance lessons to develop this persona, and recently Tami dropped off her latest single, "No Pressure." On the track, Tatiana Trill raps about being a boss who is both feared and respected. Check out Tatiana and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All pressure when they see the numbers
Kept it hot for a 100 summers
All in your face, yeah I'm not a runner

