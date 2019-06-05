Basketball Wives cast member Tami Roman is officially a married woman. The 49-year-old secretly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in Las Vegas based on reports by The Blast. The court documents obtained by the news outlet share that the reality television star got married with her 32-year-old boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood, last year. The precise date was on August 17th, 2018 when the marriage certificate was obtained. Hence, they were married legally and ceremonially on the same day. The duo had appeared on season five of Marriage Bootcamp, which features an all-star cast as they work through their marital problems. Perhaps their appearance should have hinted they got hitched.

The starlet will be returning to the upcoming season of Basketball Wives which is currently filming. Roman will feature on the series with co-stars Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O'Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams and former NBA star Byron Scott's flame, CeCe Guiterrez. Perhaps Tami's secret romance will be explored in the next season, considering it could add to the series' dramatic twists and turns, but as of yet, we do not have any details on that. Though, it is fair to assume we can surely expect some drama to come.

