With the Tokyo Olympics well underway, basketball fans have been tuning in religiously to see which countries are looking good throughout the round-robin tournament. As many of you already know, the United States lost its very first game today as the men's team fell 83-76 to France in a shocking turn of events. Team USA ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and it was a pretty sad sight to see, especially since Team USA hasn't lost an Olympic match since 2004.

Players like Kevin Durant struggled and it's quite obvious to everyone watching that this Team USA squad simply doesn't have the chemistry necessary to go far in the tournament. Unless things turn around quickly, there is a good shot this team is eliminated early on.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As for the halftime entertainment, fans were greeted by a seven-foot robot that is programmed to take shots from the free-throw line, the three-point line, and even the halfcourt line. This robot originally made its debut back in 2019 and it has returned in time for the Tokyo Olympics. In the video clips below, you can see the robot makes each shot with ease and it always results in a swoosh. Needless to say, the programmers outdid themselves with this one.

This robot has a very uncanny feel to it and you can't help but be just a bit terrified at how accurately it shoots the ball. As many fans pointed out, this thing needs to be destroyed, and we can't help but agree with that sentiment.

You can see the reactions to the robot down below.