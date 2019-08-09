Bas Shares Eclectic "Spilled Milk 1" Ft. EARTHGANG, JID, Ari Lennox & More

Got 11 minutes to spare? Dreamville spitter Bas has made good on his promise and shared his latest project Spilled Milk 1. The EP comes almost a year after his acclaimed fourteen-track Milky Way project, and with just a handful of songs it shows just how much the Queens rapper has grown in 12 months.

Bas was hailed for his vocal additions on Revenge of the Dreamers III, and the rapper recently shared that these four Spilled Milk 1 tracks may just be the first installment of a larger rollout. This project may be shorter than a '90s sitcom, but it packs a punch. There's arguably more production and lyrical diversity in these four songs than there is included in some artists full catalogs, further solidifying that Bas is an artist that newbies and veterans alike should be paying attention to.

Spilled Milk 1 features Bas's fellow Dreamville artists EARTHGANG, JID, and Ari Lennox along with Kiddominant, Falcons, and B. Lewis. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Jollof Rice ft. EARTHGANG

2. Fried Rice ft. JID

3. Nirvana ft. Falcons & B. Lewis

4. Amnesia ft. Ari Lennox & Kiddominant