Bas has revealed that he will be featured as a character in the newest iteration of NBA 2K23's MyCAREER game mode. It was previously announced that Bas' Dreamville partner, J. Cole, would be the first rapper to be a cover athlete for the franchise.

Showing a screenshot of the virtual version of himself on Instagram, Bas wrote: “This for all my dawgs that’s had to tell their girl ‘just one more game.' For the ones that withstood and wiggled out of the ‘all you do is play 2k’ argument. we got one: No baby, i don’t play too much 2k, I AM 2K.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

He added: “All jokes aside tho catch me and the bros in @nba2k ’23!!! We’ll be a part of my favorite mode, MYPLAYER. @realcoleworld got his own cover coming powered by @dreamer !! Find me on Xbox live @ Stringa Bell PS: digital bassy type swole right?”

Bas also included a picture of Cole's in-game character as well. Cole and Bas aren't the first rappers to be featured in a 2K game, as The Game starred in last year's edition.

While 2K has stated that the game's soundtrack will evolve as the season goes on, players will be able to hear songs from Drake, Lil Baby, Polo G, Joey Badass, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, EarthGang, Coi Leray, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Vince Staples, JID, 21 Savage and more at launch.

NBA 2K23 is scheduled for release on Friday, September 9.

