Bas Drops The Visual To "Jollof Rice" Featuring EarthGang

The track comes from Bas's "Spilled Milk Vol. 1" project.

In an unsurprising move, Dreamville Bas decided to lean on his labelmate EarthGang as the featured artist on his Spilled Milk Vol. 1 single, "Jollof Rice." The trio of rappers deliver a lyrically diverse track that shows just why they're the new rising forces in the game, and now they've returned with a colorful visual. They each shared the vintage-looking stage with a bevy of beautiful models who act as adornments for each scene.

In a recent chat with For The Record, Bas talked about J. Cole taking him out of the streets and onto the road while in Europe, launching his rap career. He also explained what his Spilled Milk series is all about, saying, “It’s a lot of records that came together at Dreamer’s camp with some of the homies. It’s all collaborations. We’re going to release it in three parts,” he stated. Bas also mentioned that there will be many of his Dreamville artists featured on each project, so keep an eye, and an ear, out for those drops.