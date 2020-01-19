mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bas, Dreezy, Guapdad 4000, & Buddy Don't Need "No Chorus"

Karlton Jahmal
January 19, 2020 11:48
Dreamville
Dreamville Feat. Bas, Guapdad 4000, Buddy & Dreezy

No hook is the best hook.


Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers Delxue edition blessed fans with another whole album worth of music last week. The additional songs feature many of the same artists that showed off on the original. Still, some of these new pair-ups are immaculate. "No Chorus" is a great example of this perfected collaborative energy. Featuring Bas, Dreezy, Guapdad 4000, and Buddy, "No Chorus" is a hard-hitting single that functions as an album cut but would perform well as a radio single as well. 

Although "No Chorus" does, in fact, have a repetitive hook, the verses are the highpoint. Bas opens the track with a furious flow that is dizzying in the best way. Dreezy really stands out on this one though. She destroys the final verse on the single, leaving no doubt in the listeners' mind that the beat is completely slaughtered. 

Quotable Lyrics
Drownin' in money, quicksand
I don't hear these bitches, long distance
Call me Big Dreeze, I don't fit in
Can't get in my section with a wristband
Floorin' it
Chasin' that bag 'til I corner it
That wax on the tree like an ornament
Yeah, this drip ain't in stores, gotta order it

