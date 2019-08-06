NPR continues to deliver quality content with their Tiny Desk series, bringing in big names and shining light on new artists across many genres. Dreamville artist, Bas, recently passed through the NPR offices to perform four cuts off his third studio album, The Milky Way, which released last August. He opened up the set with "Barack Obama Special", poignantly dedicated to his "bitch ass neighbours", and then went on to perform jazzy renditions of "Purge", "Designer" and "Tribe." Bas' laid-back delivery and buttery flows made him a perfect fit for the intimate tone of Tiny Desk. Background vocals were provided by up-and-coming singer and rapper, Mereba, who was also featured on the recently released Dreamville compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III. Bas came through with four stellar performances on Revenge, proving he is one of the heaviest hitters out of the Dreamville camp. Check out the smooth set below for further evidence.

Perhaps the bustling studios of the Revenge recording sessions gave Bas the collaborative bug, as he also announced today that he will be dropping a four-track, feature-filled project this Friday, titled Spilled Milk Vol. 1. The tracklist includes his previously released song with J.I.D., "Fried Rice", and new collaborations with Ari Lennox and Earthgang. After the success of Revenge, we don't blame Bas for keeping it within the Dreamville family. Let's see what else they could cook up.