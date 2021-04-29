Bas & J. Cole Repped The Ville On "My N***a Just Made Bail"

Alas, this is not a new collaboration from Bas and J. Cole, as some of you eager travelers have possibly expected. Understandable given Bas' recent revelation that J. Cole's Off-Season album was only a few weeks away. Yet that's not to say there isn't a milestone occasion worth celebrating, as Bas' 2014 release Last Winter has officially turned seven as of today.

In honor of the big anniversary, as well as Bas' role in sparking up a wave of hype for his label boss J. Cole, it feels appropriate to highlight one of their beloved duets "My N***a Just Made Bail."

A feel-good song in every sense, the uptempo track finds both of the Dreamville emcees showcasing their creative chemistry as equals. That's not to say Cole doesn't inject a little bit of healthy competition into the mix, especially when he gets to spitting the "New Slaves" rhyme scheme. Still, Bas' easygoing and dexterous approach makes him that rare sort of naturally likable emcee, and we can only hope to see the pair reuniting on The Off-Season. After all, they have yet to miss.

Happy anniversary to Bas' Last Winter. Have you been keeping this one in steady rotation?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Well I'm tryna get my flute played

If we the new slaves

I am Frederick Douglass of rhetoric ahead of the others

You motherfuckas better get free

This for that insecure girl, your name I won't mention

On Instagram straight flickin', bitch you a nipple slip away from strippin'