Bas & EarthGang Continue Dreamville Onslaught On "Jollof Rice"

"Ya'll had a year and you let it go by," laughed Bas, on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 lead single "Down Bad." Clearly, the Dreamville artist had plans for days, following-up his label's acclaimed compilation with the first installment of his lactose-themed EP series. Yet Bas' table is not only reserved for milk - rest assured he's got that rice on deck. Though the J.I.D. assisted "Fried Rice" has been out for a minute, Bas kicks off Spilled Milk with a serving of "Jollof Rice," tapping EarthGang's Wowgr8 for the assist.

It's entirely possible that this one was laid down during the Dreamers 3 sessions, and as such, it's got plenty of energy to spare. Dot and Bas trade verses over a bubbly banger, and while Olu sits this one out, his energy remains present in spirit. "My loyalty to my options, I'ma stay free, granddaddy used to pick cotton," spits Wowgr8, in the opening verse. "I don't pull up, I crash land, I'm a Martian, bitches send nudes, while they man watchin' Martin."

Check out Spilled Milk Vol 1 now, and sound off - is Dreamville on top of the game right now?

Quotable Lyrics

My loyalty to my options

I'ma stay free, granddaddy used to pick cotton

I don't pull up, I crash land, I'm a Martian

Bitches send nudes, while they man watchin' Martin