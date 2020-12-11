Just a few days ago, Lil Yachty found himself in some drama as he mentioned Addison Rae in one of his songs. This led to a bit of a public callout from TikTok star Bryce Hall, who didn't seem to appreciate the line. The two eventually went back and forth over the whole thing, although in the end, both men apologized to one another which put an immediate stop to the whole thing.

Hall has been in spats before, particularly with Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy. The two have gone back and forth on social media and following the incident with Yachty, Dave used his podcast account to take a swipe at Hall, with a screenshot of the TikToker listening to Lil Yachty on Spotify. This sparked an immediate response from Hall, who was unamused.

"You’re a very sad old man dave... creating a podcast with an 18 year old as a 50 year old man for clout is an embarrassing enough insult as is... don’t even need to come on your shit podcast nor even roast you lol," Hall wrote.

Portnoy wasn't going to stand by and let a man 22 years his junior roast him, so he also clapped back saying Hall looked like Sid from Ice Age. Once again, Hall clapped back with an age joke, urging Portnoy to go to an old folk's home.

Since this exchange, Portnoy has yet to issue a reply back although, at this point, we're not sure the internet is clamoring for this beef to continue.