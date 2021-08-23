Barry Keoghan has been hospitalized with facial injuries after being assaulted in Galway, Ireland, Saturday night, according to the Irish newspaper Sunday World.

After the assault, he was treated at a hospital at Galway University and has since been released.

A spokesperson for the local police says that officers "did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3.30am. An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

In addition to no arrests having been made, Keoghan is not expected to press charges.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"He was spotted around town a bit. He said he was down to see a few people he had become friends with when he was abroad," one local told Sunday World.

Keoghan is set to star in Marvel’s Eternals and DC's The Batman. He is best known for his work on The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk, American Animals, and most recently, The Green Knight. He was born in northern Dublin.

Keoghan, nor any representative for the actor, have commented on his condition.

Eternals will be released on November 6, 2020. The film will also star Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, and more.

The Batman is expected to be released on March 4, 2022.

