In a new lawsuit from Steven Samedi filed against his bosses at Barclays, the former security manager (notably fired after the incident between rappers Tekashi69 and Casanova during the Adrien Broner-Jesse Vargas boxing match) claims the venue lacks “basic security measures.” Samedi’s bosses “refused multiple requests by Barclays security for resources, claiming that [they] do not have the budget for even the most basic security measures,” according to the Brooklyn Federal Court claim.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The current dispute stems from the infamous shooting involving Tekashi 6ix9ine and Casanova. Despite Samedi warning his bosses about 6ix9ine’s gang affiliation, he claims management “didn’t want to pay more than $20,000,” to ensure adequate safety. Members from both 6ix9ine and Casanova’s crews began pushing each other before a .32 caliber round was fired, causing a panic outside of the VIP section. Although the shooting resulted in no injuries, the blame was placed on Samedi and he was subsequently fired. Samedi claims to be the fall-man for larger ignorance on apart of management.

A spokeswoman for the venue has stated that Samedi’s claims are “patently false,” and guarantees the venue’s security measures “exceed all standards.” The Barclays Center is home to both the New York Islanders and Brooklyn Nets.