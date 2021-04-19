The Super League, a new breakaway league, headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, has been officially announced. The list of teams that will be participating includes AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The included teams will withdraw from the European Club Association.



Michael Regan / Getty Images

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening," the statement read. "Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way."

FIFA commented on the move saying it "can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

The UEFA also criticized the league in a statement: "If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we -- UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, La Liga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations -- will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

Check out the announcement statement below.

