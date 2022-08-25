Things are shaking up in the Euphoria universe as one of the show's stars has announced her departure. The hit series has been taking over Hollywood from one award ceremony to the next, raking in accolades faster than anyone can count. The Zendaya-led television phenomenon has also earned its fair share of criticism as some have taken issue with what they call the glorification of drug use and sexual interactions among teenagers, but even with the backlash, Euphoria tops favorites lists.

Barbie has portrayed the character of Kat Hernandez since the first season of the HBO hit and hours ago penned a brief yet emotional note about leaving the show.



She wrote:

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

According to Variety, there have been murmurs of tense moments behind the scenes, including rumors of something happening on set that caused Ferreira to "storm" off. HBO would later reportedly deny those claims, but fans did take note that they didn't see much of Ferreira's character in seasons that followed.

There has also been gossip about Ferreira exiting Euphoria because she was unhappy about the direction of her character's storyline. At this time, production nor HBO have issued a statement about Barbie Ferreira ending her time with this project.

