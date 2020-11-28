Former President of the United States Barack Obama's new book, A Promised Land, has recorded the most first-day sales for a work published by Penguin Random House, the publishing company announced this week.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

A Promised Land sold 887,000 units across the U.S. and Canada on its first day of release and 1,710,443 units in its first week on shelves. The memoir went on-sale November 17.

"There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one," the former President wrote on Instagram in September. "I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still."

While promoting the new book, Obama has made a press run, which included an appearance on The Breakfast Club. After the interview, the former President faced controversy for his explanation for why Hispanic voters support for Donald Trump increased in 2020.

A follow-up to A Promised Land is planned, but no release date has been announced.

