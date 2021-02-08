Back in 2008, Nike got to deliver some unique gear to all of the Olympians who participated in the Summer Games in Beijing, China. It was a great time for the US men's basketball team and to celebrate the occasion, Nike gave them custom pairs of the Nike Hyperdunk. When Barack Obama took office, he was gifted a special pair of the USA Hyperdunk, except it came with a Presidential twist.

In the images below, you can see how the sneaker has a Presidential seal on the tongue, all while the toe box says 44, to coincide with being the 44th President of the United States. Two pairs were given to the President and at this point, it seems like Obama has at least one of them. Now, however, the second pair is being auctioned off via Sotheby's, which means you have a huge opportunity to own the same sneaker as Barack Obama.

According to Sole Collector, the shoe is going to be dropping on Friday, February 12th, at a very specific time of 4:44 PM EST. The cost will be a massive $25,000, and you can get them right here. Be sure to let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's

