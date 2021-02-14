Valentine's Day weekend is a time to show love to not only your significant other, but to all the people in your life who mean the most to you. Former President Barack Obama shared an exclusive family photo with a Valentine's Day message to his Twitter account on Sunday (February 14th) giving a huge shoutout to the leading ladies in his life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile,” he affectionately penned in the tweet. He continued, "Your dazzling light makes everything brighter." The former POTUS attached a recent family photo of Barack, his wife Michelle Obama, and both his college-aged daughters Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.

Both of them grew up in the White House during their father's tenure as President. Sasha now attends the University of Michigan, while Malia attends Harvard University.

Michelle Obama also shared some sweet words for her hubby on her Twitter account as well, sharing another new photo for the loving message. “Happy Valentine’s Day, [Barack Obama]! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side,” she wrote, completing the message with a red heart emoji.

The couple has been married for nearly thirty years now and celebrated their 28th anniversary back in October. Happy Valentine's Day to the Obamas!

[via]