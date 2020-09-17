Barack Obama will be releasing the first instalment of his highly anticipated presidential memoir A Promised Land exactly two months from today.

The book is said to contain an "honest" retrospective of Obama's time in office, offering insight on major events that happened during his presidency, including the killing of Osama Bin Laden and his fight to introduce Obamacare.

"I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency," the former president said. "[With this book,] I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The upcoming book is Obama's fourth, following his children's book Of Thee I Sing and bestselling memoirs Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope. In addition to giving an inside look at his decisions in office, the former president will also share his thoughts on ongoing national issues.

"At a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody—a task that won’t depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens," he said of the book.

Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multibook deal in 2017 that was reportedly worth $65 million.