Former President Barack Obama says he is "troubled" by Republicans who are backing up Donald Trump's claim that election fraud led to Joe Biden's victory.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“There’s damage to this,” Obama said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Because what happens is that the peaceful transfer of power — the notion that any of us who attain an elected office, whether it’s dog catcher or president, are servants of the people, it’s a temporary job, we’re not above the rules, we’re not above the law — that’s the essence of our democracy.”

"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Obama said. "I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing, not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path."

The Republican party has been divided following the election results, with many, such as George W. Bush, saying the results were accurate, and others siding with Trump, claiming the Presidency was stolen from the current commander-in-chief. Chants of "Fox News Sucks" echoed at the "Million MAGA March," Saturday, after many pundits on the network have been hesitant to buy into the voter fraud theories.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that there has been unprecedented voter fraud in the 2020 Election. After attending the "Million MAGA March," Saturday, the President tweeted once again regarding the fairness of the election: "This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!."

