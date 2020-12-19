Throughout the COVID-19-imposed quarantine, Barack Obama had himself an enjoyable stay at home as he was surrounded by his family. In fact, the former President had a guest at his home, as Malia's boyfriend Rory Farquharson got to stay with the Obama's for a lengthy amount of time. This allowed Obama to get a true sense of the man Malia was dating, and in a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Obama revealed that he is quite fond of the guy.

The former President also spoke about some of the activities he engaged in during the lockdown, and as it turns out, he made sure to bond with his oldest daughter's boyfriend. When asked about what he taught the young man, Obama immediately reminisced about some of the games they played.

“Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades and then having some spades games. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slam the cards down,” Obama revealed. The former President then went on to talk about Farquharson's stay, noting that he went into it wanting to dislike the young man.

“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in,” Obama said. “And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

Clearly, Farquharson is already making a good impression, which will certainly set him up well for the future. Hopefully, he doesn't do anything to get on President Obama's bad side.

Scott Olson/Getty Images