On Sunday, former U.S. President Barack Obama revealed his annual list of, in his opinion, the best movies and TV shows of the year.

Obama has respectable taste. Included in his list is Martin Scorsese's newest film, The Irishman. Starring a de-aged Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, the film has been reviewed well from critics and fans alike. The plot follows the life of truck driver Frank Sheeran as he gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family.

Also on the list are great films like Booksmart, Marriage Story, Parasite, and more.

In a Facebook post, Obama explained his choices writing, "Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works."

Check out the full list below.

Movies

American Factory

Amazing Grace

Apollo 11

Ash is Purest White

Atlantics

Birds of Passage

Booksmart

Diane

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Just Mercy

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Souvenir

Transit

TV Shows:

Fleabag: Season 2

Unbelievable

Watchmen