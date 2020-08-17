November is going to be an interesting time in United States history as Joe Biden and Donald Trump will battle it out to see who becomes President. Typically, the incumbent has the advantage when it comes to re-election although due to his handling of the Coronavirus and the racial injustice protests, Trump has slipped in the polls. As it stands, many believe Biden is a lock to win the Presidency, which is music to the ears of those who have been protesting Trump's presidency since he was given the office in January of 2017.

However, not everyone is confident that Biden will be able to seal the deal. In a brand new report from Politico, Barack Obama has expressed concerns behind closed doors, that Biden has the potential to mess things up and end up losing the election. While speaking to an anonymous Democrat during the primary, Obama allegedly said "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f--- things up."

Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

Obama also reportedly noted that he doesn't think Biden has a good rapport with the electorate in certain states, which is something that was clear when Biden couldn't even crack the top 3 in Iowa during the first primary caucus.

Based on a new poll from CNN, Biden is up four percent on Trump which is a stark contrast to June when he was up by 14. Needless to say, this race is starting to get a lot closer than people originally thought.

