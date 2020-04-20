Barack Obama is perhaps one of the most famous and recognizable faces in the entire world. He was the president of the United States from 2008 to 2016 and has been immersing himself in philanthropy ever since. Obama had humble beginnings in a Chicago and came of age during the Chicago Bulls' tear through the NBA during the late 80s and 90s. He is known to be a huge basketball fan and has had plenty of interactions with none other than Michael Jordan.

With all of this in mind, it only makes sense that the former president would be in "The Last Dance" which is ESPN's 10-part docuseries on the Bulls legend. Obama was present in the first two episodes although viewers were surprised by the title that ESPN gave him. In fact, instead of calling Obama the former United States President, he was referred to as "former Chicago resident." Of course, this is certainly an understatement and people took notice.

To be fair, it's understandable why the editors would do this. You need to make the audience understand why interviewing Obama is important to the overall story. The fact that he used to live in Chicago is a nice piece of context that adds depth to the interview. Regardless, the framing of it all certainly makes for a topic worthy of social media scrutiny.

Perhaps his title will be changed in future episodes.