Today, July 4, marks the United States' Independence Day, meaning fireworks and cookouts for people living in the States as well as innumerable celebratory posts from the country's most notable politicians. For former president Barack Obama, however, the Fourth of July is an incredibly exciting day because it's also his daughter Malia's birthday.

Malia Obama is Barack's eldest daughter, and since graduating high school, she has been living her life to the fullest while studying at Harvard, from getting lit at Lollapalooza to starring in a music video. Still, as Malia continues to grow up, it's clear that she and her father maintain a close relationship, and Obama's endearing post is proof of that.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia!" Obama writes in the caption. "It’s been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you."

See the former 44th President of the United States' heart-warming new post below. Happy 23rd birthday to Malia Obama and happy Fourth of July to all of those who celebrate it in the U.S.!