Bernie Sanders is out of the race and Joe Biden is essentially the Democratic nominee for the presidential election. Obama has officially shared his endorsement for his former vice president in the presidential campaign.



Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

"Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” Obama said. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Obama praised Biden for his efforts during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 in helping "prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now.”

“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery," Obama said.

Acknowledging his differences with Bernie Sanders, Obama praised the Vermont senator for fighting "to giving voice to working people’s hopes, dreams, and frustration."

“He and I haven’t always agreed on everything, but we’ve always shared a conviction that we have to make America a fairer, more just, more equitable society," Obama siad.

