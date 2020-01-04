Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama may have been battling for America's most admired man but to us, Obama takes the cake. The 44th president kicked off his new year in Hawaii and was spotted shirtless in the ocean enjoying a paddle board ride. Despite his few attempts at holding steady on the board, Obama kept his head up and his attempts sharp as he made his way to standing to cruise along the water.

Before the new year, Obama spoke at an event in Singapore and told his adoring audience that he believes the world would be a better place if there were more women as leaders. "Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]," he told the crowd. "I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes."

Obama detailed how certain problems in the world are usually due to "old men, not getting out of the way."



Scott Olson/Getty Images