Barack Obama made it clear during a discussion in Singapore that he's not planning to get back in the political race and in the same breath suggested that women are far better than men when it comes to such positions.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]," he told the crowd. "I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes."

As for certain political leaders in the world now, Barack noted how the role is not for older men to continue for life. "If you look at the world and look at the problems it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way," he explained. "It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power."