Each of the remaining living former United States Presidents has issued statements regarding President Donald Trump's supporters rioting inside of the Capitol. The world watched as thousands of people staged a failed coup upon America's Capitol—a distressing event that resulted in military veteran Ashli Babbit's tragic death at the hands of Capitol police. Hundreds stormed the congressional building and attempted to steal personal items from public representatives until they were reportedly teargassed off of the premises.



Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter have all penned statements about what occurred and their disbelief is shared by tens of millions of American citizens. "Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country," wrote Clinton. "The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another."

Bush said, "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol -- and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress -- was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes."

Carter expressed that he, too, was "troubled" by the day's events, but remained hopeful for the future. "Having observed elections in troubled democracies worldwide, I know that we the people can unite to walk back from this precipice to peacefully uphold the laws of our nation, and we must."



"Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy," Obama stated. "They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America."

Following the riots, it's reported that three White House staffers described as top Trump advisers have resigned from their positions. Read through the former presidents' statements below.



